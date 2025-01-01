Menu
Used 2011 Toyota Venza for sale in North York, ON

2011 Toyota Venza

262,511 KM

Details Features

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza

13326719

2011 Toyota Venza

Location

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8

416-990-9785

Sold As Is

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,500
+ taxes & licensing

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
262,511KM
As Is Condition
VIN 4T3BA3BB6BU028423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 262,511 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Meero Auto Sales & Services

Meero Auto Sales & Services

81 Milvan Dr, North York, ON M9L 1Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-990-9785

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Meero Auto Sales & Services

416-990-9785

2011 Toyota Venza