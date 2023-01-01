Menu
2011 Volkswagen GTI

0 KM

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049175
  • VIN: WVWGVTAJ2AW281510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 vw gti loade 

5 speed manual

runs and drive great extra winter tiers 

certified  no extra charge

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

