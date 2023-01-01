$9,700+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen GTI
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10049175
- VIN: WVWGVTAJ2AW281510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 vw gti loade
5 speed manual
runs and drive great extra winter tiers
certified no extra charge
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Trunk
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
