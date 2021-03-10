Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Touareg

123,305 KM

Details Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eli Motors

416-739-6135

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Touareg

2011 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI EXECLINE NAVI PANO ROOF REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI EXECLINE NAVI PANO ROOF REAR CAMERA

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1617059263
  2. 1617059290
  3. 1617059291
  4. 1617059291
  5. 1617059291
  6. 1617059636
  7. 1617060118
  8. 1617060118
  9. 1617060118
  10. 1617060118
  11. 1617060118
  12. 1617060118
  13. 1617059761
  14. 1617059762
  15. 1617060118
  16. 1617060118
  17. 1617060180
  18. 1617060179
  19. 1617060179
  20. 1617060179
  21. 1617060179
  22. 1617060179
  23. 1617060179
  24. 1617060179
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,305KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6778955
  • Stock #: BD003169
  • VIN: WVGDK9BP7BD003169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BD003169
  • Mileage 123,305 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eli Motors

2016 Lexus RX 350 EX...
 98,523 KM
$37,888 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5 3.0L TD...
 178,383 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna X...
 38,980 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Eli Motors

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory