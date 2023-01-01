2011 Volvo XC60

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Listing ID: 10520262

10520262 Stock #: 179169

179169 VIN: YV4902DZ0B2179169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Bluetooth Connection

