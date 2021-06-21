2012 Acura MDX

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$11,498 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 0 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7356287

7356287 Stock #: 1425389162

1425389162 VIN: 2HNYD2H28CH002324

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 195,042 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.