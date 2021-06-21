Menu
2012 Acura MDX

195,042 KM

Details Description Features

$11,498

+ tax & licensing
$11,498

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2012 Acura MDX

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|7Pass|Back-up Camera|Sunroof|Heated Seated|

2012 Acura MDX

SH-AWD|7Pass|Back-up Camera|Sunroof|Heated Seated|

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$11,498

+ taxes & licensing

195,042KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7356287
  • Stock #: 1425389162
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H28CH002324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 195,042 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Acura MDX | SH-AWD | No Accident | 7 Pass| Back-up Camera | Leather Seat | Sunroof | Power Seat | Power Sunroof | Power Trunk | Bluetooth | 3 Zone A/C | 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!


ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.


No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage. 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc.. 

we do not have any hidden fees,  All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

