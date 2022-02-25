Menu
2012 Audi A3

52,898 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

2.0T S-Line Pano Sunroof Leather Low Km!

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

52,898KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8415261
  • Stock #: 042663
  • VIN: WAUMFCFM4CA042663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Audi A3 S-Line Premium Plus Quattro, Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, AUX Input, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Connectivity. Low Km!

Financing with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. 

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 


Located at 1170 Sheppard Ave West, Unit 36-38, Toronto, ON, M3K 2A3.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

