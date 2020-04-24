Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A4

2.0T Sedan quattro Tiptronic

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 4935177
  2. 4935177
  3. 4935177
  4. 4935177
  5. 4935177
  6. 4935177
  7. 4935177
  8. 4935177
  9. 4935177
  10. 4935177
  11. 4935177
  12. 4935177
  13. 4935177
  14. 4935177
  15. 4935177
  16. 4935177
  17. 4935177
  18. 4935177
  19. 4935177
  20. 4935177
  21. 4935177
  22. 4935177
  23. 4935177
  24. 4935177
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,437KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4935177
  • Stock #: N019633
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL0CN019633
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2012 AUDI A4 PREMIUM Quattro 2.0T, Leather, Sunroof, Power Seats, Power Windows, A/C, Keyless Entry, 2 Keys, AWD, Heated Seats. 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 5.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty  and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair... 

_____________________________________________________________________

***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.

Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

_____________________________________________________________________

***Reason to buy from us with confidence***

1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.

2. All Vehicle in our showroom will be mechanically inspected. (36 days Ontario safety certification Provide)

3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.

4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.

5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.


*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. No hidden fees or certification cost will be added to your purchase price. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax. 




Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Dual Power Seats
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • PREMIUM PACKAGE
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2014 Land Rover Rang...
 106,000 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2012 MINI Cooper S L...
 105,238 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruis...
 204,538 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Send A Message