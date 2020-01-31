Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Audi A5

2.0L Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi A5

2.0L Premium

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629489
  • VIN: WAUMFBFR7CA000736
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 137,101 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Prius GL
 88,101 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA5 GS
 176,101 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Send A Message