2012 Audi A5

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Emergency Trunk Release
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- CD Changer
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Windows
-
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.