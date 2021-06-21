Menu
2012 Audi Q5

168,350 KM

Details

$12,387

+ tax & licensing
$12,387

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

Premium 2.0T|QUATTRO|CREAMLEATHER|ALLOYS|HEATSEATS

2012 Audi Q5

Premium 2.0T|QUATTRO|CREAMLEATHER|ALLOYS|HEATSEATS

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$12,387

+ taxes & licensing

168,350KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7513140
  • Stock #: J4431A
  • VIN: WA1LFCFPXCA065643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # J4431A
  • Mileage 168,350 KM

Vehicle Description

**SUMMER SPECIAL!** FEATURING QUATTRO AWD! 2.0TURBO! WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING TWO TONE CREAM AND BROWN INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, AM/FM/SATELLITE, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

