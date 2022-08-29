Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Audi Q5

167,658 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Import Motors Canada

416-398-3500

Contact Seller
2012 Audi Q5

2012 Audi Q5

PREMIUM SUNROOF LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Audi Q5

PREMIUM SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

167,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236158
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP1CA015102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 167,658 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT RUNNING CONDITION.  $699 SAFETY

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Motors Canada

2012 Ford Transit Co...
 215,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,223 KM
$68,888 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Highland...
 135,211 KM
$29,950 + tax & lic

Email Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Call Dealer

416-398-XXXX

(click to show)

416-398-3500

Alternate Numbers
416-901-4500
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory