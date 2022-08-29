$12,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Import Motors Canada
416-398-3500
2012 Audi Q5
2012 Audi Q5
PREMIUM SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
Sale
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
167,658KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9236158
- VIN: WA1LFCFP1CA015102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 167,658 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT RUNNING CONDITION. $699 SAFETY
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Import Motors Canada
Import Motors Canada
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9