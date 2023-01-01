$15,980+ tax & licensing
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Island Inc.
416-667-0222
2012 Audi Q7
2012 Audi Q7
quattro 4dr 3.0L Premium
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
187,834KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10029954
- Stock #: 003689
- VIN: WA1VGCFE6CD003689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,834 KM
Vehicle Description
7 passenger null
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
rear window defogger
coin holder
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Electronic cruise control
Velour carpeting
(4) bottle holders
Interior light pkg
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Privacy Glass
Heated washer nozzles
Front/rear fog lights
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM STEREO W/IN-DASH 6-DISC CD CHANGER
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags -inc: 3rd row protection
Hydraulic brake assist
Mechanical
4-wheel vented disc brakes
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Tool kit in spare wheel well
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
Seating
40/20/40 split-folding 2nd row seat
Trim
5-MPH front/rear bumpers
Additional Features
Navigation
Coolant Temp Gauge
Telematics
Adjustable Head Restraints
Radio
speedometer
outside temp
pinch protection
pretensioners
Digital trip odometer w/service interval indicator
reinforced bumpers
rigid occupant cell
fuel gauge
Telephone
5-function trip computer
speed warning device
pwr retention
Pwr adjustable tilt/telescopic steering column
Brushed aluminum window trim
Bluetooth phone preperation
Brushed aluminum trim on roof rails
6-step heated rear seats
Rear folding centre armrest -inc: integrated cupholders
4-spoke leather-wrapped heated multi-function steering wheel
MOST optical bus connecting infotainment electronics
Direct-measuring tire pressure monitoring system
Left & right dual front sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
(4) assist handles w/slow retraction
Ambient red lighting in headliner for dash & console
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution (EBD)
Rear seat lower anchorage & upper tether child seat provisions (LATCH) -inc: 2nd & 3rd row
Multi-media interface (MMI) advanced w/colour screen
Prewiring for satellite radio
Aluminum interior trim
Dynamic Shift Program (DSP)
Hypoid gear front/rear differentials
Independent 4-link steel spring rear suspension
Independent double wishbone steel spring front suspension
Servotronic speed-sensitive close-ratio pwr steering
3.0L TFSI V6 engine
Audi music interface w/iPod interface
Trailer hitch provision -inc: 5500# capacity
Body-colour auto-dimming pwr folding mirrors w/memory
Bi-xenon headlights -inc: headlight washers
auto check system
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers
pictogram display
occupant detection
front & 2nd row height adjustable upper outboard mounts
front belt force limiters
higher resting position in colder temp to prevent freezing
1-touch up/down at all locations
illuminated driver switch
drink cooling air conditioning
passenger footwell net
tray under passenger seat
storage in all doors
Front 2-stage airbags -inc: dual-threshold deployment
Seat belts -inc: 3-point
Front wipers -inc: rain sensor
Backlit instrumentation -inc: clock
Driver info display -inc: 8-colour display
Pwr windows -inc: 2-stage button
Illuminated pwr glovebox -inc: valet lockout
Storage -inc: front seatback net pockets
6 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission -inc: OD
12-way heated pwr front seats -inc: 2-position driver memory
4-way pwr lumbar
Dual zone automatic climate control -inc: (7) temp sensors
sun & pressure sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1