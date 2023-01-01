Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW 3 Series

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 3 Series

2012 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 3 Series

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

  1. 1686345404
  2. 1686345406
  3. 1686345408
  4. 1686345410
  5. 1686345413
  6. 1686345415
  7. 1686345417
  8. 1686345419
  9. 1686345422
  10. 1686345425
  11. 1686345427
  12. 1686345430
  13. 1686345432
  14. 1686345434
  15. 1686345437
  16. 1686345440
  17. 1686345442
  18. 1686345444
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10049061
  • VIN: WBADX7C58CE242472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW 335I CONVERTIBLE

 

BACK UP CAMERA

HEATED SEAT

BLUETOOTH

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety, Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available ,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

--     We're located @

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherine's, #Nonmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Wetland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitty, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motors

2012 BMW 3 Series
125,000 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
173,000 KM
$13,450 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
164,000 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory