2012 BMW 5 Series

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
2012 BMW 528 XI, a Great Condition Luxury Sedan ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 BMW 528 XI comes with a 2 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 240 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed: "The new 528i is not just a politically correct eco option, its one of the best sedans Ive ever driven," (driving.ca). "The 2012 BMW 528i is remarkably well-balanced automobile thats exciting to drive and its optional xDrive system is ideal for Canadian winter driving conditions," (driving.ca). Driving aids include: BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and ALL WHEEL DRIVE X DRIVE. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it. Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
