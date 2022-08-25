$12,500+ tax & licensing
416-654-3413
2012 BMW X1
AWD 28i|CLEAN CARFAX|NAVI PANO-ROOF POWER SEATS
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$12,500
- Listing ID: 9007846
- Stock #: 12134
- VIN: WBAVL1C50CVR81204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 134,085 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO SUV! MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO! 4 CYLINDER TURBO! FUEL EFFICIENT!
100% CLEAN CARFAX! NO POLICE REPORTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO DAMAGE CLAIMS!
JET BLACK ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, USB/AUX INPUT AND MORE! 2 KEYS!
NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE!
FULL OEM TIMING CHAIN SERVICE JUST COMPLETED WITH PAPERWORK!
WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
To our Valued Customers,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM.
CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS~ALL VEHICLES SOLD 'SAFETY CERTIFIED' and 'ROAD-READY' for a flat fee of $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY*VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details ~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
