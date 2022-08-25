Menu
2012 BMW X1

134,085 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 28i|CLEAN CARFAX|NAVI PANO-ROOF POWER SEATS

2012 BMW X1

AWD 28i|CLEAN CARFAX|NAVI PANO-ROOF POWER SEATS

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

134,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9007846
  • Stock #: 12134
  • VIN: WBAVL1C50CVR81204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 12134
  • Mileage 134,085 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! LOCAL ONTARIO SUV! MOST DESIRABLE COLOUR COMBO! 4 CYLINDER TURBO! FUEL EFFICIENT!


100% CLEAN CARFAX! NO POLICE REPORTS! NO ESTIMATES! NO DAMAGE CLAIMS!


JET BLACK ON HEATED BLACK LEATHER, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH INTEGRATION, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, USB/AUX INPUT AND MORE! 2 KEYS! 


NON-SMOKER! NO PET DAMAGE! 


FULL OEM TIMING CHAIN SERVICE JUST COMPLETED WITH PAPERWORK! 


2012 2013 2014 2015


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


To our Valued Customers,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~


CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS. ALL VEHICLES SOLD 'SAFETY CERTIFIED' and 'ROAD-READY' for a flat fee of $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, the vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details. We SERVICE what we SELL.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

