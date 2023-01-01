$9,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-6226
2012 BMW X3
xDrive - AS-IS|PANOROOF|CAMERA|NAVIGATION
Location
Monaco Motorcars Inc
5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-766-6226
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10520343
- VIN: 5UXWX5C5XCL726458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 BMW X3 xDrive - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Push Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, Cruise Control, And More.
Odometer: 188,000 KM.
This vehicle is being sold as-is, if not certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
We speak your language: English, Farsi, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.
Call Us: (416) 766-6226
Monaco Motorcars Inc.
Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Business Hours:
Monday - Friday : 10am - 7pm
Saturday : 10am - 5pm
Sunday : Closed
www.monacomotorcars.com
We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.