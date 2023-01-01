$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 35i
2012 BMW X3
AWD 4dr 35i
Location
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
416-667-0222
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
147,767KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5UXWX7C58CL975403
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,767 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Alarm System
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
BMW TeleServices
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Front fog lights
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
White turn signal indicator lenses
Black side window frame trim
Power Options
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Safety
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Rollover Sensor
Collapsible tube crash technology
All-position 3-point safety belts
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Safety belt force limiters
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Mechanical
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Media / Nav / Comm
BMW Radio Professional
Additional Features
lights on
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
trailer stability control
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
door unlock
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
Front/rear velour floor mats
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Automatic xenon headlights -inc: LED corona rings
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
Valvetronic
comfort open/close
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Twin stainless-steel exhaust tips w/chrome finish
8-speed automatic transmission w/steptronic
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes
(4) fixing elements
IDrive system w/6.5 display
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 300-HP TwinPower turbo I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Island Inc.
2019 Nissan Frontier King Cab S Standard Bed 4x2 Auto 169,748 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2012 BMW X3 AWD 4dr 35i 147,767 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger 4WD SuperCab 126" Sport 212,513 KM $11,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Island Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Island Inc.
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
Call Dealer
416-667-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Island Inc.
416-667-0222
2012 BMW X3