2012 BMW X6 | PREMIUM | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA

GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BROWN LEATHER! COMES LOADED WITH SUNROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, REAR PASSENGER WINDOW SHADES, POWER TAILGATE & MUCH MUCH MORE!!

CLEAN TITLE, CARFAX VERIFIED!

Certification: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.

Warranty: Extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms.

2012 BMW X6

184,689 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW X6

| PREMIUM | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA

12807364

2012 BMW X6

| PREMIUM | NAVI | SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,689KM
VIN 5UXFG2C59CL780798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 184,689 KM

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
