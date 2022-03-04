Menu
2012 BMW X6 M

147,900 KM

Details Description Features

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-737-0852

Location

Carview Motors

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

416-737-0852

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8464878
  • VIN: 5YMGZ0C55CLL29699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X6M 555 HORSEPOWER!!DINAN EXHAUST!! M-DriveNAVIGATION360 CAMSUNROOFHEATED SEATSHEATED WHEEL

 

 

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.

 

 

 

WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

 

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.

 

 

 

Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

 

 

647-703-2620

 

 

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 

 

 

 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

