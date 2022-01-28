Menu
2012 Buick Verano

110,412 KM

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2012 Buick Verano

2012 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn w/1SB

2012 Buick Verano

4dr Sdn w/1SB

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,980

+ taxes & licensing

110,412KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8227686
  • Stock #: 219976
  • VIN: 1G4PN5SK5C4219976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 219976
  • Mileage 110,412 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO ISLAND INC.


2555 STEELES AVE W NORTH YORK 


AUTOISLANDINC.COM


4.7 GOOGLE RATING!! OVER 180 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED AND INSPECTED!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!! 


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE UP TO $799 DEPENDS ON FINANCE COMPANY APPROVAL. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Window Defroster
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

