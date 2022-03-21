Menu
2012 Cadillac SRX

131,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

ONE OWNER,FULLY LOADED,NAVI,NO ACCIDENT.AWD

ONE OWNER,FULLY LOADED,NAVI,NO ACCIDENT.AWD

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

+ taxes & licensing

131,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8924713
  • Stock #: 8089
  • VIN: 3GYFNEE35CS588089

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Finance vehicles from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing.

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

AUTO REV

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

                      

EMAIL: AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/

Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6:30PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

 

Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

