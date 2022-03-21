2012 Cadillac SRX

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$16,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8924713

8924713 Stock #: 8089

8089 VIN: 3GYFNEE35CS588089

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

