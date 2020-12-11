Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

0 KM

Details Description

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6342515
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E35C9199045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE+$799

In good condition

for more information regarding this vehicle please feel free to contact us at

6479809855

TRADES ARE WELCOME, ANY CREDITS APPROVED

CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

1113 Finch Ave. West[ KEEL&FINCH]

Monday-Saturday;

10am-6pm

Sunday;

11am-4pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 250,000 KM
$3,390 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Altima 2...
 194,000 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra 2...
 234,500 KM
$2,699 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory