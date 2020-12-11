2012 Chevrolet Camaro

+ taxes & licensing
647-703-2620
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-703-2620
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
SALE PRICE+$799
In good condition
for more information regarding this vehicle please feel free to contact us at
6479809855
TRADES ARE WELCOME, ANY CREDITS APPROVED
CARVIEW MOTORS INC.
1113 Finch Ave. West[ KEEL&FINCH]
Monday-Saturday;
10am-6pm
Sunday;
11am-4pm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5