Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

117,000 KM

Details Features

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Camaro

LT1

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6412958
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E35C9199045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Bucket Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,600 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 159,000 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2011 Mitsubishi Outl...
 214,000 KM
$4,400 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory