2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze
ECO ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
178,674KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10105371
- Stock #: 6207
- VIN: 1G1PJ5SC2C7370936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6207
- Mileage 178,674 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze ECO, silver color with 178,000km (STK#6207) This vehicle was $8990 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Dual front knee airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Power Options
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.84 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Manual day/night rearview mirror
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Leather steering wheel trim
Premium cloth upholstery
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Spare tire kit
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS
120 AMPS ALTERNATOR
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5