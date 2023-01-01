2012 Chevrolet Cruze

$7,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 8 , 6 7 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10105371

10105371 Stock #: 6207

6207 VIN: 1G1PJ5SC2C7370936

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6207

Mileage 178,674 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Roll Stability Control Dual front knee airbags Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Variable intermittent front wipers Mechanical Power Steering 3.84 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Interior Power Door Locks rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Radio data system Leather steering wheel trim Premium cloth upholstery Front Seatbelt Pretensioners 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Spare tire kit ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) ONSTAR SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS 120 AMPS ALTERNATOR LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS 6 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.