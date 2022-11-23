Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,880

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SB

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

  1. 9407680
  2. 9407680
  3. 9407680
  4. 9407680
  5. 9407680
  6. 9407680
  7. 9407680
  8. 9407680
  9. 9407680
  10. 9407680
  11. 9407680
  12. 9407680
  13. 9407680
  14. 9407680
  15. 9407680
  16. 9407680
  17. 9407680
  18. 9407680
  19. 9407680
Contact Seller

$6,880

+ taxes & licensing

186,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9407680
  • Stock #: 154014
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH6C7163732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154014
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a Financing price: $6880 the cash Price is: $8480 The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms. We approve all credit Use the application form below for financing : https://zfrmz.com/kBR7cydD2Q6LOmyxkuzq Actual pictures are provided All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit ***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy*** AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer service from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price to competition and stress-free experience to driving away in your new car. Serving clients throughout Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6 Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoPluto

2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 186,000 KM
$6,880 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 174,000 KM
$7,880 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V Awd ...
 77,300 KM
$24,480 + tax & lic

Email AutoPluto

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Call Dealer

888-507-XXXX

(click to show)

888-507-5798

Alternate Numbers
647-518-4130
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory