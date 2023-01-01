Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9695959
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SH4C7333909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET CRUZE

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

1270 Finch Avenue W

 

M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

HAGGLE FREE 

NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

