2012 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450 + taxes & licensing
1 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9695959

9695959 VIN: 1G1PC5SH4C7333909

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

