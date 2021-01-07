Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

199,485 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,485KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6522771

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Carview

Chevrolet Equinox 2013

AWD

Backup camera

power mirror

power seat

power lock

 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

dealer Carview

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

