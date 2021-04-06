2012 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,450 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

6960260 VIN: 1GC0CVCG6CF184407

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

