Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

171,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Sonic

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Sonic

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

171,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6638033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevrolet Sonic LT 2012

 

Alloy wheel, power window, power lock, power mirror, sunroof, rims

No issues

Running great 

 

Safety: 499$ 

 

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

dealer Carview

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan
 202,000 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 225,000 KM
$2,990 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 124,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory