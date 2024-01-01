$5,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chrysler 200
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
2012 Chrysler 200
S ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
242,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCBHG0CN239206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7345
- Mileage 242,680 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Chrysler 200 S, red color with 242,000km (STK#7345) This vehicle was $6490 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Chrysler 200 S, red color with 242,000km (STK#7345) This vehicle was $6490 NOW ON SALE FOR $5990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
LED Taillights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.16 Axle Ratio
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
Front seatback storage
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Automatic hazard warning lights
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
0.4 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
FIXED REAR HEADRESTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
30GB HARD DRIVE
BOSTON ACOUSTICS PREMIUM BRAND
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
16.7 STEERING RATIO
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
276 WATTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
POLISHED ALUMINUM ALLOY WITH PAINTED ACCENTS WHEEL
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
ACOUSTIC FRONT SIDE LAMINATED GLASS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From First Choice Motors
2017 BMW 3 Series 330E IPERFORMANCE ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH 179,521 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
2007 Lexus ES 350 ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 290,815 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ 216,360 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Email First Choice Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
Call Dealer
647-407-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2012 Chrysler 200