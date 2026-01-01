$11,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
2012 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
71,447KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1CG9CR423800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10006
- Mileage 71,447 KM
Vehicle Description
** ** SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER ** ** PURCHASE ANY VEHICLE THIS WEEK AND RECEIVE 4 BRAND-NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES AT NO ADDITIONAL COST!!! DON T MISS THIS EXCLUSIVE CHANCE TO UPGRADE YOUR RIDE AND STAY PREPARED FOR ANY WEATHER!!!
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING, grey color with 71,000km (STK#10006) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- DVD/ Entertainment
- Reverse camera
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
EXCITING NEWS FROM FIRST CHOICE MOTORS! Our brand-new online showroom is now open to the public, bringing the ultimate car shopping experience right to your fingertips! Enjoy a 100% online car shopping experience, with over 500 certified vehicles in stock, comprehensive protection plans, and thousands of new auto parts & accessories available! Plus, for a limited time, we're offering FREE deliveries across Ontario on all vehicle purchases! Don't miss out visit Shop.fcmotors.ca to find and upgrade your perfect vehicle today!
Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING, grey color with 71,000km (STK#10006) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Stow & Go
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- DVD/ Entertainment
- Reverse camera
- 7 Passenger
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day guarantee on all safety related items. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices include $22.00 OMVIC Fee. Excludes, license plates, ownership registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
*No Credit Card payments can be accepted for Vehicle Purchases*
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Interior
rear window defogger
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Front Floor Mats
Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear Overhead Console
rear reading lights
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Chrome Interior Accents
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Convenience
Rear Cupholders
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Rain sensing front wipers
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Mechanical
50 State Emissions
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Comfort
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Maintenance-free battery
Rearview Camera System
Leather steering wheel trim
Hydraulic Power Steering
Heated Side Mirrors
3-point front seatbelts
Rechargeable flashlight
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DOOR UNLOCK IMPACT SENSOR
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
CARGO AREA CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR REAR SEAT FOLDING
FOLD FLAT INTO FLOOR THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
FUEL CUT-OFF IMPACT SENSOR
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
INTEGRATED TURN SIGNALS SIDE MIRRORS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ALLOY DASH TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
30GB HARD DRIVE
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
2 REAR HEADRESTS
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
POWER FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
RUBBER/VINYL FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
DRIVER SIDE AUTO-DIMMING SIDE MIRRORS
DVD AUDIO IN-DASH CD
SUNGLASSES HOLDER STORAGE
12V REAR POWER OUTLET(S)
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
8 DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
GROCERY BAG HOLDER STORAGE
REAR ASSIST HANDLE
115V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
POWER REAR QUARTER WINDOWS
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
IN FLOOR STORAGE
AUTO HIGH BEAM DIMMER HEADLIGHTS
8 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
UNDEFINED OEM ROOF HEIGHT
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VEHICLE IMMOBILIZER ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL FRONT AIR CONDITIONING
BODY-COLOR FRONT BUMPER COLOR
BODY-COLOR REAR BUMPER COLOR
COIL FRONT SPRING TYPE
COIL REAR SPRING TYPE
DISC REAR BRAKE TYPE
GAS FRONT SHOCK TYPE
GAS REAR SHOCK TYPE
LOWER CONTROL ARMS FRONT SUSPENSION TYPE
MAST ANTENNA TYPE
REAR SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
VENTILATED DISC FRONT BRAKE TYPE
BODY-COLOR DOOR HANDLE COLOR
BUCKET FRONT SEAT TYPE
AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL REAR AIR CONDITIONING
BUCKET REAR SEAT TYPE
LOW OIL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
STEEL SPARE WHEEL TYPE
TEMPORARY SPARE TIRE SIZE
THIRD ROW CUPHOLDERS
THIRD ROW READING LIGHTS
THIRD ROW SIDE CURTAIN AIRBAGS
6.5 IN. INFOTAINMENT SCREEN SIZE
CHROME GRILLE COLOR
SEMI-INDEPENDENT REAR SUSPENSION CLASSIFICATION
TORSION BEAM REAR SUSPENSION TYPE
40-60 SPLIT BENCH THIRD ROW SEAT TYPE
TOURING TUNED SUSPENSION
CHROME MIRROR COLOR
QUAD HEADLIGHTS HEADLIGHTS
730 CCA BATTERY RATING
DUAL POWER SLIDING SIDE DOOR TYPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
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647-407-XXXX(click to show)
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing>
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2012 Chrysler Town & Country