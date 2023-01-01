Menu
2012 Dodge Charger

276,393 KM

Details Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2012 Dodge Charger

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT AUTO A/C H/SEATS PUSH START ALLOY KEYLESS GO

2012 Dodge Charger

SXT AUTO A/C H/SEATS PUSH START ALLOY KEYLESS GO

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

276,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10176579
  • Stock #: 8673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 276,393 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

