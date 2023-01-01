Menu
2012 Dodge Durango

84,082 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

4WD 4DR CREW PLUS

4WD 4DR CREW PLUS

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 10039884
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

84,082KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10039884
  • Stock #: 104310
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG2CC104310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,082 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Leather Seats
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Navigation System
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Third Row Seating
  • Bluetooth
  • Backup Camera
  • Remote Start
  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Heated Seats
Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Trailer Sway Damping
Bright Exhaust Tip
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
180-amp alternator
700-amp maintenance free battery
195mm front axle ring gear
Single speed transfer case
195mm rear axle ring gear

Interior

ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
SECURITY ALARM
Overhead Console
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
Passenger Assist Handles
Air Filtering
Remote Start System
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Removable/rechargeable interior lamp
Pwr accessory delay
Floor Carpet
Interior Assist Handles
active head restraints
Dual visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo tie-down hooks
Vehicle info centre
3rd row bench seat
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Bright door sill scuff pads
3rd row remote headrest dumping
Premium instrument panel w/tachometer
Pwr windows -inc: front one-touch up/down
Door trim panel w/ambient lighting
Rear view auto dimming mirror -inc: microphone
Front & rear interior LED lamps
2nd row 60/40 fold & tumble seat

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Body Colour Door Handles
Fog Lamps
Pwr Liftgate
Tip Start
Body Colour Exterior Mirrors
Bright License Plate Brow
Halogen Headlamps
Front license plate bracket
Tinted windshield glass
Belt mouldings
Deep-tinted sunscreen glass (all windows rearward of B-pillar)
Chrome headlamp bezels
Bright/accent colour grille
Bright Side Roof Rails
Tinted front door glass
Laminated front door glass
Body colour/accent colour front fascia
Body colour/accent colour rear fascia
Accent colour wheel lip moulding
Auto-dimming exterior driver mirror
Pwr locking fuel door

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Enhanced accident response system
Child seat anchor system (LATCH)
Hill start assist
Dual-note electric horns
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Advanced multi-stage front airbags
First/second row side curtain airbags

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1 year subscription

Additional Features

Rear Back-Up Camera
Exterior mirror memory
Integrated roof rail cross bars
Exterior mirror supplemental signals
Pwr driver/passenger 4-way lumbar adjustment
Bright cargo area scuff pads
506W amplifier
6 x 9 fold-away heated pwr exterior mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

