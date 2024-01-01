Menu
Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

2024-01-01

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

188,888 KM

$7,199

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *CERTIFIED*STOW N GO*

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT FWD *CERTIFIED*STOW N GO*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,888KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1CR235189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,888 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOW KM 2012 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT FOR SALE* CHEAP TRUCK RUNS GREAT WITH 16" ALLOY RIMS AND HANKOOK ALL SEASON TIRES! VEHICLE HAS FACTORY REAR DVD PLAYERS, STOW N GO REAR FOLDING SEATS, EXCELLENT INTERIOR CONDITION AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $7,199 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904  

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Email Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904

$7,199

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan