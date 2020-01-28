2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU
- Safety
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Luggage Rack
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Warranty
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
- Wheel Covers
- Knee Air Bag
