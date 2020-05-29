Menu
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow N Go seating | No Accidents | 1 Owner | every 5,000 km Chrysler Dealership serviced from day 1

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  • 164,882KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5149910
  • Stock #: UMT2310
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5CR312310
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
SXT | Stow N Go seating | No Accidents | 1 Owner | every 5,000 km Chrysler Dealership serviced from day 1 - 

Warranty Included 3 months or 5,000 km covering powertrain – air conditioning – water pump – alternator – starter motor

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like new. We really take care on making sure to you get a great vehicle from us.

Our Fair Prices takes the stress out of your purchase, so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell.

LOANS include WALKAWAY Complimentary loan PROTECTION (ask for details).

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation.

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself.

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with good, bad or no credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders.

Large indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise.

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA.

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

