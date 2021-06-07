Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

155,000 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO**REAR AIR**ALLOYS

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N GO**REAR AIR**ALLOYS

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

155,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7272893
  Stock #: 179146
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG9CR179146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 179146
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ARRIVAL, STOW N GO 2ND AND 3RD ROW, AUTOMATIC, AIR COND., PWR GROUP, ALLOYS, REAR AIR, DRIVES GREAT!! NEW TIRES!! HURRY IN TODAY WON'T LAST LONG!!


**PURCHASE ONLINE FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME**   


**ALL PAYMENTS QUOTED ARE WEEKLY PAYMENTS $0 DOWN 84 MONTHS** ON APPROVED CREDIT ONLY!


OVER 140 VEHICLES IN STOCK AND MORE ARRIVING DAILY!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES FOR QUALITY AND SERVICE. WE HAVE A FULL SERVICE MECHANICAL SHOP FOR ALL YOUR SERVICE NEEDS. 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION, FINANCE FEE MAY BE APPLICABLE. RATES AS LOW AS 4.99% OAC CALL FOR DETAILS DEPENDS ON THE YEAR OF THE VEHICLE. 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified for an additional fee of $599, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable.


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Our vehicles pass an inspection from 3rd party when we buy them to insure vehicle is in great condition.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


 

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

