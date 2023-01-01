$9,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-736-8000
2012 Dodge Journey
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10150005
- VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT338110
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 160,586 KM
Vehicle Description
*REBUILD TITLE*2012 Dodge Journey R/T, a Great Choice for a Seven Seater !
This 2012 Dodge Journey comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 283 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS, 3 ROW SEATING, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
Well reviewed: "The 2011 Dodge Journey is significantly better than the model it replaces, and so now merits consideration by anyone in the market for a small-to-midsize crossover," (edumunds.com).
"This year's complete redesign of the suspension and steering gear has completely transformed the driving experience. Handling feels much more confident now and the ride, while not silky-smooth, is still quite good. The steering is now much more precise and predictable, with a light but still nicely weighted feel to it," (edumunds.com).
"The Journey’s relatively smooth handling and compact dimensions impressed reviewers," (cars.usnews.com).
ALL WHEEL DRIVE !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call at (416) 736 8000, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.