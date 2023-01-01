Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

160,586 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

  1. 1688679922
  2. 1688679932
  3. 1688679939
  4. 1688679946
  5. 1688679953
  6. 1688679963
  7. 1688679971
  8. 1688679979
  9. 1688679986
  10. 1688679997
  11. 1688680006
  12. 1688680014
  13. 1688680023
  14. 1688680031
  15. 1688680039
  16. 1688680048
  17. 1688680057
  18. 1688680066
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10150005
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFGXCT338110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,586 KM

Vehicle Description

*REBUILD TITLE*2012 Dodge Journey R/T, a Great Choice for a Seven Seater !

 

This 2012 Dodge Journey comes with a 3.6 LITRE 6 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 283 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER SEATS, 3 ROW SEATING, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

Well reviewed: "The 2011 Dodge Journey is significantly better than the model it replaces, and so now merits consideration by anyone in the market for a small-to-midsize crossover," (edumunds.com).

 

"This year's complete redesign of the suspension and steering gear has completely transformed the driving experience. Handling feels much more confident now and the ride, while not silky-smooth, is still quite good. The steering is now much more precise and predictable, with a light but still nicely weighted feel to it," (edumunds.com).

 

"The Journey’s relatively smooth handling and compact dimensions impressed reviewers," (cars.usnews.com).

 

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call at (416) 736 8000, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vision Fine Cars

2012 Dodge Journey
160,586 KM
$9,950 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3
22,467 KM
$42,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra
259,082 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Vision Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Call Dealer

416-736-XXXX

(click to show)

416-736-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory