2012 Ferrari 458 Spyder

75,000 KM

458 SPIDER CONVERTIBLE NAVI 562 HP

2012 Ferrari 458 Spyder

458 SPIDER CONVERTIBLE NAVI 562 HP

2160 Steeles Ave W #1, North York, ON L4K 2Y7

75,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Clean Carfax, Canadian Vehicle, Powerful 4.5L V8 Engine, 562HP, 8 Cylinders, Navigation, Dual Clutch Transmission, Red Brake Calipers on Ceramic Rotors, CD Player, Electric Seats, 20" Alloy Wheels, Hard top, Red Exterior on Black Interior, Upgraded Steering Wheel, and Much More!!!

 

***Multi-point inspection***

Financing -We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down up to 96 months open loan (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit good credit, bad credit, bankruptcy, and new immigrant from all of Canada!!

Carfax Verified -We provide the free Carfax history report on every vehicle.

Warranty -Extended warranty available on every vehicle.

Trade - Have a trade? We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle in for a free appraisal.

This vehicle can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $2888, if not Certified & E-Test then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, and not certified.

 

We will help you for transportation all of Canada and USA.

To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: http://www.autopiacars.ca/

**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENCING**

Our Indoor Showroom Located

2160 Steeles Ave West UNIT 1

(STEELES AND KEELE)

Concord, ON L4K 2Y7

Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is update and accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on these pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales team at autopiacars.ca

 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation

