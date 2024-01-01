Menu
2012 Fiat 500

106,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Fiat 500

LOUNGE.NO ACCIDENT,SUN ROOF,WELL MAINTAIN

11996457

2012 Fiat 500

LOUNGE.NO ACCIDENT,SUN ROOF,WELL MAINTAIN

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Logo_NoBadges

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C3CFFCR7CT201429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2012 Fiat 500