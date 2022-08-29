2012 Fiat 500

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $495

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9289606

9289606 Stock #: 7094

7094 VIN: 3C3CFFBR1CT107094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

