2012 Fiat 500
CONVERTIBLE/NO ACCIDENTS/BOSE SOUND
Location
Auto Rover
4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9399871
- Stock #: 1296
- VIN: 3c3cffer4ct123642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 1296
- Mileage 96,300 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL! 2012 FIAT 500C CONVERTIBLE! JUST TRADED-IN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS! CHERRY RED OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!!
THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ENGINE , MANUAL 5SPD TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, RETRACTABLE SOFT TOP, BOSE SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND 2 KEY FOBS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.
BUY NOW SAVE IN THE SPRING MARKET !!
**WINTER PACKAGE RIMS AND TIRES AVAILABLE FOR $795.00**
2012,2013,2014,2015
**WE ARE OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
To our Valued Clients,
AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM.
~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $895 plus hst~
**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**
***CELEBRATING 27 YEARS IN BUSINESS***
VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.
~We SERVICE what we SELL~
Vehicle Features
