2012 Fiat 500

96,300 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rover

416-654-3413

2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

CONVERTIBLE/NO ACCIDENTS/BOSE SOUND

2012 Fiat 500

CONVERTIBLE/NO ACCIDENTS/BOSE SOUND

Location

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-3413

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9399871
  • Stock #: 1296
  • VIN: 3c3cffer4ct123642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1296
  • Mileage 96,300 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL! 2012 FIAT 500C CONVERTIBLE! JUST TRADED-IN! NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS OR INSURANCE CLAIMS! CHERRY RED OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!!


THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 4 CYLINDER 1.4L ENGINE , MANUAL 5SPD TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, RETRACTABLE SOFT TOP, BOSE SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, AND 2 KEY FOBS. PLEASE CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.


 


BUY NOW SAVE IN THE SPRING MARKET !!


 


**WINTER PACKAGE RIMS AND TIRES AVAILABLE FOR $795.00**


 


To our Valued Clients,


AutoRover is OPEN ‘BY APPOINTMENT ONLY’ until further notice.
PLEASE CALL 416-654-3413 to discuss availability and schedule your viewing MONDAY - THURSDAY 11-6 PM & FRIDAY - SATURDAY 11-5 PM. 


~ALL VEHICLES SOLD ‘SAFETY CERTIFIED’ and ‘ROAD-READY’ for a flat fee of $895 plus hst~


**If not Certified, as per OMVIC regulation, this vehicle is UNFIT, NOT DRIVABLE and NOT PRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY**


VISIT US@ 4521 CHESSWOOD DR. NORTH YORK M3J 2V6 or CALL US @ 416-654-3413 for more details.


 


~We SERVICE what we SELL~

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rover

Auto Rover

4521 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2T9

416-654-XXXX

416-654-3413

