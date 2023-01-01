Menu
2012 Fiat 500

106,795 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

106,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796060
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBR0CT102923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,795 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Fiat 500, Great Little Commuter !

 

GREAT CONDITION Fiat 500, nimble handler and small size make it VERY MANEOUVERABLE in tight city spaces.

 

AMAZING GAS MILEAGE for its class, gets 12.65/16.155 kilometers per litre (City/Hwy).

 

Amazing sounding BOSE SOUND SYSTEM.

 

LEATHERETTE INTERIOR !

 

Includes  SUNROOF !

 

2 SETS OF RIMS/TIRES !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

  

Certain Crypto-Currency accepted as payment, Charges will apply.

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

