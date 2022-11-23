Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford E-450

150,000 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
2012 Ford E-450

2012 Ford E-450

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford E-450

Location

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Box Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford E450, automatic, 5.4L gas, 14 ft office or motorhome box, roof air condition, heater, desk and workspace, electric inverter 110 and 220, 150000 kms, certified, $19,500.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

2012 Ford E-450
150,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit 35...
 141,000 KM
$54,500 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 240,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

Call Dealer

416-787-XXXX

(click to show)

416-787-7888

Alternate Numbers
416-428-7411
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory