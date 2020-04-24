Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Ford Escape

XLT AWD LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

XLT AWD LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-739-6135

  1. 1588276406
  2. 1588276413
  3. 1588276433
  4. 1588276440
  5. 1588276447
  6. 1588276467
  7. 1588276468
  8. 1588276468
  9. 1588276468
  10. 1588276468
  11. 1588276497
  12. 1588276497
  13. 1588276497
  14. 1588276497
  15. 1588276497
  16. 1588276583
  17. 1588276583
  18. 1588276582
  19. 1588276583
  20. 1588276583
  21. 1588276583
  22. 1588276583
  23. 1588276583
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,839KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4918722
  • Stock #: С56991
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG3CKC56991
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

MINT CONDITION.  V6-3.0 L DURATEC, 24 VALVE.               AWD. GREY ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. POWER SEATS. HEATED SEATS. POWER HEATED MIRRORS. POWER SUNROOF. TINTED WINDOWS. ROOF RACKS AND CROSSBARS. BLUETOOTH. AUXILIARY. USB CONNECTOR. AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR. ALLOY WHEELS. KEYLESS ENTRY. 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eli Motors

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 100,775 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Sienna A...
 91,950 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2013 Porsche Cayenne...
 152,701 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Eli Motors

Eli Motors

4490 Chesswood Dr Unit 1, North York, ON M3J 2B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-6135

Send A Message