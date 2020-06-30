2012 Ford Escape

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Additional Features Entertainment System Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.