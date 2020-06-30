Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Escape

250,635 KM

Details Description Features

$4,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Island Inc.

416-667-0222

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr XLT

Location

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

416-667-0222

  1. 5330468
  2. 5330468
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5330468
  • Stock #: C31409
  • VIN: 1FMCU0DG7CKC31409

$4,480

+ taxes & licensing

250,635KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # C31409
  • Mileage 250,635 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT , Alloy 


FINANCING AVAILABLE. GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NEW CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! EVERYONE IS APPROVED!! EASY ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA"


REPUTATION* Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2006, 7-year winner of business Leader Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, 


CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be Certified & E-tested for an additional $599, if not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. 


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Island Inc.

2007 Toyota Camry 4D...
 232,600 KM
$4,980 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 214,507 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Sienna 5...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

Auto Island Inc.

2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1

Call Dealer

416-667-XXXX

(click to show)

416-667-0222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory