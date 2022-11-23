Menu
2012 Ford Focus

123,002 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback

2012 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9412426
  VIN: 1fahp3k22cl398139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,002 KM

Vehicle Description

CALLS OR TEXTS ONLY PLEASE ...WILL SELL FOR ABOVE SALE PRICE INCLUDING SAFETY, WARRANTY.PLUS HST AND LICENSING..ALSO INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 5000 KM LUBRICO DEALER SHIELD WARRANTY ADDITIONAL WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE ..PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 416 271 9996 AUTO RESALE INC.56 MARTIN ROSS AVE TORONTO M3J 2L4 WE WORK BY APPT ONLY SO CALL 416 271 9996 THANK YOU

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers

