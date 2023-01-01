Menu
EXTRA CLEAN VEHICLE, STORED INDOORS IN THE WINTERS, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, POWER SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, POWER SEAT, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM, BEST DEAL OUT THERE.

2012 Ford Mustang

60,171 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang

SHAKER SOUND LEATHER

2012 Ford Mustang

SHAKER SOUND LEATHER

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

60,171KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1ZVBP8EMXC5203724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 60,171 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTRA CLEAN VEHICLE, STORED INDOORS IN THE WINTERS, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, POWER SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, POWER SEAT, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM, BEST DEAL OUT THERE. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them Malibu Motors is a family owned and operated dealership, Proud to be in business and operating out of with excellent continued customer service throughout the years.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2012 Ford Mustang