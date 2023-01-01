$18,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Mustang
SHAKER SOUND LEATHER
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 60,171 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTRA CLEAN VEHICLE, STORED INDOORS IN THE WINTERS, EXCEPTIONALLY LOW KMS, FINISHED IN SILVER ON BLACK LEATHER, POWER SEATS, POWER CONVERTIBLE ROOF, POWER SEAT, SATELLITE RADIO, BLUETOOTH, SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM, BEST DEAL OUT THERE. PLEASE CALL FOR AN APPOINTMENT
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE, With a FULL-SERVICE FACILITY on site, we are able to accommodate all of our clients needs and support them
