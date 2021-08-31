Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

139,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

V6,MINT CONDITION 20" RIMS

2012 Ford Mustang

V6,MINT CONDITION 20" RIMS

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $495

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7644718
  • Stock #: 7922
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM1C5257922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit.

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. You must resident of Ontario for financing .

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
