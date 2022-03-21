Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Mustang

71,000 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Mustang

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

  1. 1660234363
  2. 1660234428
  3. 1660234428
  4. 1660234428
  5. 1660234428
  6. 1660234428
  7. 1660234428
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

71,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8930266
  • Stock #: Hbh
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM3C5229121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Hbh
  • Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dynasty Auto Selection

2017 Lexus RX 350 F-...
 128,000 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 PR...
 171,000 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Pr...
 112,000 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

Call Dealer

416-645-XXXX

(click to show)

416-645-0196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory