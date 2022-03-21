2012 Ford Mustang

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $995

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8930266

8930266 Stock #: Hbh

Hbh VIN: 1ZVBP8AM3C5229121

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # Hbh

Mileage 71,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential

