2012 GMC Savana

244,000 KM

Details Features

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

416-787-7888

Cargo Van RWD 3500 155"

A & A Truck Sale Ltd.

916 Caledonia Rd, North York, ON M6B 3Y1

416-787-7888

244,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 153887
  VIN: 1GTZ7UCG8C1153887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Odometer
Fixed Mast Antenna
Retained accessory pwr
oil life monitor
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Electronic immobilizer

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Tow/Haul Mode
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
GVWR

Safety

Child Safety Seat
Child security rear door locks on side loading doors

Convenience

Spare Tire Carrier

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
SUNSHADES
All Windows
coolant temp
Oil pressure
battery
voltmeter
bumpers
odometer
average speed
key-in-ignition
fuel range
fuel level
CLOTH
alternator
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
brakes
doors
Front
engine hours
oil life
Assist handle
horn
Theft Deterrent
Front and Rear
MANUAL FOLDING
Defogger
Glass
Windshield wipers and washers
front passenger
armrests
license plate
145 amp
Lights
Steering wheel and column
moulded plastic
Cooling
12-Volt
reflectors
Headliner
Top tether
Front Compartment
electronic stability control system
Solar-Ray light-tinted
front and side windows
maintenance-free
Axle Rear
REAR SIDE AND REAR DOORS
PAINTED BLACK
fuel used
ice warning
maintenance reminders
single note
scissor-type jack and wheel wrench located under rear body
painted black -inc: rear entry assist step
single halogen
Lights rear
centre high-mounted stop and back up
side marker
left hand and right hand manual control -inc: black caps
adjustable glass & flat mirror over convex mirror
variable-intermittent -inc: wet-arm washer system
front mounting provisions -inc: rear light
Rear cargo doors
fully opening with hidden hinges
Corrosion protection -inc: 2-sided galvanized steel (except roof)
7-stage phosphate bath
anti-chip coating on lower body area
black vinyl wheel
average economy
tire pressure monitor (does not monitor spare)
Warning tones -inc: headlights on
Trim panel
two auxiliary outlets
on doors
3.42
4355 kgs (9600 lbs)
600 cold cranking amps -inc: rundown protection
four wheel antilock
four wheel disc
left hand and right hand front side doors
swing-out right hand 60/40 split
colour-keyed vinyl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

